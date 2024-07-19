Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) and Visionary (NASDAQ:GV) Critical Analysis

Visionary (NASDAQ:GV – Get Free Report) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Visionary and Afya’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visionary $8.43 million N/A -$3.47 million N/A N/A Afya $576.09 million 2.88 $77.38 million $1.07 16.57

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than Visionary.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Visionary has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Afya has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Visionary and Afya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visionary N/A N/A N/A Afya 16.20% 17.51% 8.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Visionary shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Afya shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Visionary shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Afya shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Visionary and Afya, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visionary 0 0 0 0 N/A Afya 0 3 0 0 2.00

Afya has a consensus target price of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.20%. Given Afya’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Afya is more favorable than Visionary.

Summary

Afya beats Visionary on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visionary

Visionary Holdings Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. and changed its name to Visionary Holdings Inc. in February 2024. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Visionary Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. The company also provides digital health services, such as subscription-based mobile app and website portal that focuses on assisting health professionals and students with clinical decision-making through tools, such as medical calculators, charts, and updated content, as well as prescriptions, clinical scores, medical procedures and laboratory exams, and others. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides medical postgraduate specialization programs; printed and digital content; and an online medical education platform and practical medical training services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

