Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Down 0.9% Following Insider Selling

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $556.46 and last traded at $561.68. Approximately 472,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,473,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $566.54.

Specifically, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,855 shares of company stock worth $16,063,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.18. The firm has a market cap of $244.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

