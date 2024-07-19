Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADNT. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adient from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.67.

ADNT stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Adient has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $46.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $121,582.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Adient by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 41,090.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

