Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Adams Natural Resources Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 21.2% annually over the last three years.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE PEO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.01. 33,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,981. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $24.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42.
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
