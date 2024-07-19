ABCMETA Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $39,251.71 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 60.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $39,251.71 and approximately $1,022.46 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 82.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000043 USD and is down -80.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,766.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

