AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading 0.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2024

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBVGet Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $214.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AbbVie traded as high as $173.71 and last traded at $171.97. Approximately 948,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,536,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.14.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 555.3% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 57,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 401,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,855,000 after purchasing an additional 68,087 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 24,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $303.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBVGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

