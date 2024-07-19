AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading 0.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $214.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AbbVie traded as high as $173.71 and last traded at $171.97. Approximately 948,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,536,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.14.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 555.3% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 57,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 401,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,855,000 after purchasing an additional 68,087 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 24,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $303.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

