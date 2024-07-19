AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion.
AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SKFRY traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.42. 7,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $22.95.
About AB SKF (publ)
