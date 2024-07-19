AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SKFRY traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.42. 7,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $22.95.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

