934 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Equifax by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE EFX traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.76. 87,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,062. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.24 and a 200-day moving average of $246.75. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $246.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.65.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

