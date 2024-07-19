6,490 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE BAM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.20. The stock had a trading volume of 165,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,801. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. The business had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

