5,306 Shares in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust International IPO ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of FPXI stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,928. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average of $45.57. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $149.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2987 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

