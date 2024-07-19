5,049 Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,039,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,147,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 880,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after purchasing an additional 540,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 449.7% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 369,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 302,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

NYSE FTAI traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $103.20. 80,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,034. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.71 and its 200 day moving average is $70.80. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 2.03.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Insider Activity at FTAI Aviation

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

