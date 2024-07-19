4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FDMT has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.63.

FDMT stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $47,442.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,832.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $47,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $183,832.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 12,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $290,638.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,820,350.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,597 shares of company stock valued at $821,939 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

