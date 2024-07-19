470 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Alpha Family Trust

Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,409 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,841,000 after buying an additional 440,169 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,402,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after buying an additional 274,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $476.00. The company had a trading volume of 967,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,212. The firm has a market cap of $114.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $465.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.03. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $480.86.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

