446,700 Shares in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 446,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,141,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Astera Labs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the first quarter worth about $952,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the first quarter worth about $1,886,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the first quarter worth about $2,515,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the first quarter worth about $3,710,000.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Astera Labs Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALAB traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.64. 708,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,999. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $95.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. Analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALAB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.