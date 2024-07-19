4,217 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,064,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,055.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 288,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,611,000 after purchasing an additional 263,659 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,995,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHB stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.53. 3,396,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,126. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $69.32 and a twelve month high of $117.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

