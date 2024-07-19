3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Up 0.3%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $104.75 and last traded at $104.33. Approximately 603,933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,264,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.17.

3M Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,461,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,246,367,000 after purchasing an additional 377,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,649,000 after buying an additional 43,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $502,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in 3M by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,531,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $480,680,000 after acquiring an additional 435,439 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 1,273.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,334 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

