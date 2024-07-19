3i Group (LON:III) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,800 ($49.28) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 3i Group to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 3,246 ($42.10) to GBX 3,192 ($41.40) in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 2,815 ($36.51) to GBX 3,050 ($39.55) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3i Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,148 ($40.82).

3i Group Price Performance

3i Group Increases Dividend

3i Group stock opened at GBX 3,044 ($39.48) on Monday. 3i Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,180 ($41.24). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,995.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,721.85. The company has a market cap of £29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 661.74, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 34.50 ($0.45) per share. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $26.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. 3i Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,217.39%.

Insider Transactions at 3i Group

In other news, insider Jasi Halai bought 770 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,020 ($39.16) per share, with a total value of £23,254 ($30,156.92). In other news, insider Jasi Halai bought 770 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,020 ($39.16) per share, with a total value of £23,254 ($30,156.92). Also, insider James Hatchley sold 5,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,931 ($38.01), for a total transaction of £150,741.33 ($195,488.69). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $22,368,830. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

