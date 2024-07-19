36,340 Shares in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Acquired by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.08% of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,049,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,197. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $10.29.

About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

