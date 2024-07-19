3,556 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,968,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,327,000 after buying an additional 58,292 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,659 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,967,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,478 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,600,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,017,000 after acquiring an additional 223,636 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,007,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,964,000 after acquiring an additional 175,783 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $92.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $97.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.81 and its 200-day moving average is $84.45.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

