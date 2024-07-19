27,985 Shares in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Repay Stock Performance

Shares of RPAY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. 206,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,159. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $80.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.24 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

