25,903 Shares in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,210,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,594,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,608,000 after buying an additional 425,243 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,776,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,229,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,216,000 after buying an additional 387,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 455,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,328,000 after acquiring an additional 217,496 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FAF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.67. 485,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,592. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $65.54.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 101.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on First American Financial

First American Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.