20,576 Shares in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR) Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.49% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 101.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

NAPR traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.66. 11,688 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $214.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.