1,822 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $260,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,212,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $399,333,000 after buying an additional 341,659 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $3.66 on Thursday, reaching $155.77. 69,339,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,299,375. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $251.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.28 and a 200 day moving average of $167.82.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.47.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

