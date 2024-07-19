1,777 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Bought by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cencora Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of Cencora stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.63. The stock had a trading volume of 361,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,376. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.86. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.65 and a 1 year high of $246.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.
Cencora Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock valued at $408,654,376 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on COR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.78.
Cencora Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
