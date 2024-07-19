13,006 Shares in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,006 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,058,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,119,000 after purchasing an additional 749,370 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 178,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,317 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $339.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.09%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

