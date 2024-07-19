10,432 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STWD stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.13%.

STWD has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

