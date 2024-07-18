ZClassic Market Cap Reaches $479,406.65 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $479,406.65 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0516 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00048717 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00041595 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00018192 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

