Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on Spectral AI, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDAI)

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Spectral AI in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Spectral AI’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Spectral AI Price Performance

Shares of MDAI opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. Spectral AI has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spectral AI ( NASDAQ:MDAI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Spectral AI during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectral AI during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spectral AI during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. boosted its position in Spectral AI by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 141,416 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectral AI Company Profile

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

