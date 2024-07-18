Zacks Research Comments on Ameren Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Ameren in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Ameren’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 25.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,931,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,696,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593,638 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Ameren by 204.3% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,827,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,897 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7,133.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 960,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $694,670,000 after purchasing an additional 947,011 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $60,445,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,092,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,447,516,000 after purchasing an additional 802,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

