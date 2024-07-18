Zacks Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Alaska Air Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALK. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

ALK stock opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $54.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

