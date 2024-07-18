Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $75.09 Million

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $75.09 million and $24.88 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 146,301,153 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 141,293,090.49362138. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.54522713 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3334 active market(s) with $22,078,476.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

