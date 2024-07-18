Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s previous close.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.68.

Get Magnite alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Magnite

Magnite Price Performance

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. Magnite has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnite

In other news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 404,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $130,343.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 404,875 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,479 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,179. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the second quarter worth approximately $671,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 267.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 390,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 284,202 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Magnite by 21.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 2.4% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 75,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 6,214.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 27,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.