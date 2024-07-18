WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Up 7.5% in June

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of HYZD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 25,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,574. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 696.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

