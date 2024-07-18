Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Winmark has increased its dividend payment by an average of 57.1% annually over the last three years. Winmark has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA traded down $11.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $398.82. The stock had a trading volume of 40,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,157. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $360.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.81. Winmark has a fifty-two week low of $330.25 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.36%.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Winmark in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Winmark

Insider Activity at Winmark

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total value of $1,546,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $20,014,647.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Winmark

(Get Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.