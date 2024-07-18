WINkLink One Day Trading Volume Hits $19.04 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. WINkLink has a market cap of $94.00 million and approximately $19.04 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.3864 with 993,701,859,243.4863 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00009457 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $21,362,245.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

