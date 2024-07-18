Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at TD Cowen

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $340.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WSM. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $157.50 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $340.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.69.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of WSM opened at $150.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.75. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $174.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $2,878,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,539,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $2,663,938.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $2,878,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,539,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,862 shares of company stock worth $18,171,039. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $152,843,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 704,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,833,000 after purchasing an additional 192,432 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4,101.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,846,000 after buying an additional 134,719 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $40,060,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3,439.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 101,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after buying an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

