William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Burlington Stores worth $106,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,283,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,479,000 after buying an additional 78,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,092,000 after buying an additional 226,804 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,135,000 after buying an additional 775,961 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,427,000 after buying an additional 100,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $145,471,000.

BURL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.87.

NYSE:BURL traded down $7.70 on Wednesday, hitting $246.69. The stock had a trading volume of 614,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.41. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $255.79.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

