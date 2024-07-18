William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,852,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,714,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,014,000 after purchasing an additional 118,894 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,905,000 after purchasing an additional 735,270 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,594,000 after purchasing an additional 690,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,992,000 after purchasing an additional 27,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

FERG stock traded down $5.33 on Wednesday, reaching $210.80. 1,265,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,125. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.80 and a 200-day moving average of $203.71. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $147.62 and a twelve month high of $224.86. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

