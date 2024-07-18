William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,287 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Canadian National Railway worth $89,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.08.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.04. The stock had a trading volume of 794,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.85. The stock has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.55%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.