William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,441,000. Harris Associates L P grew its position in Centene by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,450 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Centene by 535.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,837,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,961 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in Centene by 375.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,943,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,826 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Centene by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,395,000 after purchasing an additional 648,620 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Price Performance

CNC stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,311,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,258. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CNC. Baird R W raised shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.23.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

