William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 63,675 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,675 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $35,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.26. 390,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.24.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

