William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 570 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $36,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE ABM traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 511,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,925. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $103,529.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $103,529.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,391 shares in the company, valued at $18,503,319.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,657 shares of company stock worth $3,960,504 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABM Industries

About ABM Industries

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.