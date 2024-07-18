William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 35,316 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,316 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.91% of Ambarella worth $81,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 13,576.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,909.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,794.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,137,787 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded down $5.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.82. 906,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,280. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.87. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $84.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. Analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

