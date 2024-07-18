William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 1,457 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,243,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.50% of Knowles worth $36,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Susquehanna raised their target price on Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Knowles Stock Performance

Shares of KN stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $19.39. 525,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,823. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.42. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $19.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Knowles had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $196.40 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 5,186 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $90,495.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,401.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Profile

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.