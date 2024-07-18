William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,506 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,127,330,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $347,827,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Veralto by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,978,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,700,000 after buying an additional 617,441 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Veralto Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE VLTO traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.97. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $102.58.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

