William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 431 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 88.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,587,000 after buying an additional 85,984 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1,349.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 41,791 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1,168.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 39,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $83,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $367,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $772,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,200,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,243,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $83,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,978.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,773 shares of company stock worth $927,030 over the last 90 days. 38.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.45. 356,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,147. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.05 and a 200 day moving average of $89.89.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

