William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,786 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,321 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Autodesk worth $43,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Autodesk by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,279 shares of the software company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Autodesk by 2,209.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at $8,610,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,282 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,441. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.15 and its 200 day moving average is $239.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

