William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $7.92 Million Holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,596,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919,866 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 1.3 %

ALHC stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,157,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,215. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. The company had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $136,057.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 406,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $202,944.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,233,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,982.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $136,057.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 406,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,400 shares of company stock worth $683,190. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.11.

Alignment Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

