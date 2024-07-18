William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.82% of ModivCare worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ModivCare by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 17,137 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,450,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MODV traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 127,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,219. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59. The stock has a market cap of $361.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.49. ModivCare Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $54.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.27). ModivCare had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 34.93%. The business had revenue of $684.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

