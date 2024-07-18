William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $37,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,075,000 after acquiring an additional 546,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 260,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,317,000 after acquiring an additional 166,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $78,001,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $496.47. 627,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,863. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.63.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

